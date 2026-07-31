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Trying to understand students deaths and protests in India

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

Anti-government protests in India were partly triggered by students who died by suicide after they were ordered to retest for a medical exam. Why?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid