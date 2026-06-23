Constantino earns a decisive victory in GOP primary in NY-21

Political upstart and President Trump-endorsed Anthony Constantino has won the Republican primary in New York’s 21st Congressional District, defeating a sitting state assemblyman backed by the state Republican party.

Constantino, founder of Amsterdam-based Sticker Mule, embraced the president’s MAGA messaging and brash style on his way to victory over Assemblyman Robert Smullen. Earning nearly 60% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, Constantino will now face Lisbon dairy farmer Blake Gendebien in November’s general election to fill a North Country seat that Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has held for more than a decade.

Smullen, whose 118th District encompasses portions of the Mohawk Valley and North Country, will still appear on November’s ballot on the state’s Conservative Party line.

Smullen has been endorsed by the New York State GOP Committee as well as by 13 of the 15 county Republican committees within the 21st Congressional District.

Constantino, who received President Donald Trump’s endorsement in April, has self-funded his campaign and bucked the traditional approach to running for office, leaning into comparisons to the president.

On Tuesday evening, Constantino’s party was packed into Lanzi’s on the Lake in Mayfield. Many supporters were decked out in campaign hats and shirts as Constantino declared victory by 10 p.m.

“I think it’s fair to say I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for President Trump. I saw what he did, and I said, ‘Well, I don’t act like a typical politician either, but he doesn’t; maybe I can make this work,’” Constantino said.

Smullen’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Speaking to members of the press, Constantino said his next step is to widen his supporter base.

“I’ve already been appealing to independents and Democrats. People know I’m an outsider, they naturally like that. People know my company. Everybody knows I’ve built a great company. It’s serviced lots of Democrats, it’s serviced lots of independents. They know what I’m all about, you can see how good I am at taking care of people just by checking out what I do with my company,” Constantino said.

William Bombard was one of many Constantino supporters at the campaign’s primary night party. He said he was moved to volunteer for the campaign because of Constantino’s status as a disruptor.

“Most people view it as the good old boys are telling us who we’re going to vote for. ‘Here’s who you’ll vote for, take it or leave it.’ That’s all you get for choices,” Bombard said. “When Anthony comes in, just like Trump did, an outsider, he says ‘Why does it have to be that way? People should have a choice.’”

Bombard said Constantino is the right person to lead the sprawling district, which was represented by Democratic Congressman Bill Owens before Stefanik came into office.

“We need a bulldog in there. And that’s what Anthony Constantino will be, a bulldog for the Republicans in the event that we lose the House. I hope we don’t; I don’t think we do. But you have to think long term,” Bombard said.