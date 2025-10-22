Thousands turned out Saturday for Albany's 'No Kings' protest

Millions across the nation turned out for the second nationwide protest referred to as “No Kings,” meant to push back on moves by President Donald Trump and his administration. In Albany, people from all backgrounds showed up to make their voices heard and protest what many called an authoritarian takeover.



The gatherings are meant to protest the actions of the Trump administration, which rallygoers say has cut social benefits and reined in Constitutionally-guaranteed rights.



The first event, organized by hundreds of progressive organizations across the country, was held June 14.



In New York’s Capital, thousands lined the streets with signs, costumes, and decorated vehicles.



Albany protesters called moves by the administration “unlawful power grabs” and say the administration's policies are unprecedented.



Adesha Ekanayake-Weber became a naturalized US citizen five years ago. He says, if he weren’t already naturalized, he might have thought twice about becoming a US citizen. He says the Trump administration is disregarding due process for law and order in the nation.



“We all need to come out and protest it, because it is true that, you know, maybe, maybe they come for our neighbors today, but of course, they'll come for us the next day, right? So, we got to come out here and make our voices heard, and that's why I'm here,” Ekanayake-Weber said.



The rallies came as the federal government enters its fourth week of shutdown. Republicans and Democrats are at a standstill on an agreement that would reopen the government, with Democrats lobbying for the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies that could increase premiums for millions of Americans if they expire.

Samantha Simmons Megan McCarthy and Elena Robles, both in their late 20s, came to the protest recognizing privileges they have, but are fighting for those who can't.



Poohzen Bear, who says they changed their name legally, was born intersex. Earlier this year, Trump issued an executive order that would require U.S. passports to list the biological sex of the carrier at birth, only recognizing two sexes, male and female. Bear says for people like them, it’s not as simple as an F or M marker to delineate sex.



“I was both hormonally now I'm neither. I can't get appropriate health care, let alone being denied the right to even exist. Officially, you’d have to call me an ‘O,’” Bear said.



Protesting from a wheelchair, Bear says the Trump administration’s attack on health care is “gross.” Bear says it doesn't matter who is to blame for the government shutdown, American's need their health care.



“I can't stand all the denial, the lack of humanity, the lack of Christianity, the lack of spirituality. I mean, it's gross, it's learned helplessness,” Bear said.



Many protestors say while they’re thankful to live in a blue state like New York, they have to stay on their toes. In a post on X Saturday, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, an outspoke critic of Trump, thanked all New Yorkers who protested peacefully saying “New York hasn’t labored under a king in more than 200 years. And we’re not about to start now.”



President Trump spoke on Fox Business Friday night ahead of the rallies saying he’s not a king. But on social media Saturday, he posted an AI generated video of him in a fighter jet with “King Trump” plastered on the side, dumping what appeared to be excrement on protestors.

Samantha Simmons Katie Bonesteel (not pictured) and her friends riding in a mini bus during Saturday's "No Kings" rally.



Katie Bonesteel was driving a mini bus filled with friends along the city’s Western Avenue, which was backed up for several miles in both directions as protestors hung out of their cars holding signs and clanging cowbells. Music blasting Trump blared. I hopped in the bus and rode about half a mile with the women. Bonesteel, an Albany resident, says she and her friends took to the road to stand up for the country they love and call home.



“If you care and want to continue to live in the United States as it was intended to be when it was founded, you would take the time to educate yourself and understand that supporting the Republican Party, who is the party of Donald Trump, means that you are supporting the end of America as it was founded, and the ideas of democracy,” Bonesteel said.



But the event wasn’t all chants and picket signs. Many wore costumes, had musical instruments, and flags from many countries and social movements.

Some drummers' drums bore the "No Kings" symbol, a crossed-out crown, while others wore T-shirts that bore the slogan, using music as a way to bring rally-goers together in a time of uncertainty for many Americans.

