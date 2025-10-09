12:00 Understanding the changes to Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare open enrollment starts next week. In September, letters went out to recipients explaining that there would be changes. Some plans are being dropped completely. This has caused a great deal of confusion and concern. We address the changes and answer your questions.

Andy Napierala, vice president of Medicare and individual market sales for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Renee Pettenski, manager of the Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program at Lifespan

Then in our second hour, we're joined by Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated jazz trumpeter and film composer Terence Blanchard. Blanchard has written dozens of scores for film and television and frequently collaborates with Spike Lee. He'll be in Rochester next week as part of the inaugural Soundtrax Film Music Festival, hosted by the University of Rochester. According to organizers, Soundtrax is the first film music festival in North America. They say its roots trace back to George Eastman, who founded the Eastman School, in part, to train organists for silent films. This hour, we preview the festival, go behind the scenes of film music, and discuss the artistic and technical innovations that could change the future of the industry.

Terence Blanchard, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer/trumpeter

Alexander Laing, president and artistic director of Gateways Music Festival

Kate Schimmer, associate dean for artistic planning at the Eastman School of Music

Mark Watters, co-director of Soundtrax; Emmy-winning composer and conductor; and associate professor of contemporary media and film composition, and director of the Beal Institute for Film Music and Contemporary Media at the Eastman School of Music

