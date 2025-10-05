Severe drought grips Monroe County; residents urged to conserve water

Nearly all of Monroe County is experiencing severe drought conditions, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The designation comes after weeks of hot, dry weather across Rochester and Monroe County. Rainfall has fallen far below seasonal averages, and state and federal officials say the drought is straining local agriculture, waterways, and ecosystems, while also raising concerns about drinking water supplies if dry conditions persist.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging residents to conserve water. That includes steps such as limiting lawn watering, repairing household leaks, and using rain barrels or other methods to conserve water. Local governments could impose additional restrictions if conditions worsen.

August was one of the driest months on record in parts of western New York, and September rainfall also came in below average. Weather forecasters say the next chance of measurable rain in Monroe County is expected Tuesday, with scattered showers possible.

Residents can track local drought conditions and guidance on the DEC’s website and Drought.gov.