12:00 Rochester moves forward with modular homes

1:00 Fashion Week returns with an aim of addressing youth homelessness

Calling it "just the beginning of the beginning," Rochester City Councilmember Michael Patterson said his district will benefit from the first major modular house development. Modular houses, houses built offsite in a factory setting and transported to a lot, have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional “stick built” houses. We'll discuss the cost, the potential price for the homes, and the scalability of this kind of development.

Our guests:



Marc Cohen, vice president of government affairs for O'Donnell & Associates

Jeffrey Cook, CEO of Cook Properties

Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner in the Department of Neighborhood & Business Development for the City of Rochester

Michael Patterson, NE district council member for the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, it can feel jarring: high-end fashion on the runway, with a stated focus of helping children who can't afford clothes. The founders of Rochester Fashion Week say they want to bring the best of fashion to the Flower City, while centering the needs of the most vulnerable. Youth homelessness is rising in the United States, with a dramatic increase in the past twenty years. Our guests will discuss the crisis and the events coming up.

In studio:



Mark Cuminale, assistant director of the runaway and homeless continuum at the Center for Youth

Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

Je'Nasia Harrell, youth leader at the Center for Youth

Myles Moses, youth leader at the Center for Youth

