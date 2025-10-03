© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Rochester moves forward with modular homes

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
This stock photo shows construction of new suburban town homes.
Darryl Brooks
/
AdobeStock_362264431
This stock photo shows construction of new suburban town homes.

12:00 Rochester moves forward with modular homes

1:00 Fashion Week returns with an aim of addressing youth homelessness

Calling it "just the beginning of the beginning," Rochester City Councilmember Michael Patterson said his district will benefit from the first major modular house development. Modular houses, houses built offsite in a factory setting and transported to a lot, have become an increasingly popular alternative to traditional “stick built” houses. We'll discuss the cost, the potential price for the homes, and the scalability of this kind of development.

Our guests:

  • Marc Cohen, vice president of government affairs for O'Donnell & Associates 
  • Jeffrey Cook, CEO of Cook Properties
  • Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner in the Department of Neighborhood & Business Development for the City of Rochester
  • Michael Patterson, NE district council member for the City of Rochester 

Then in our second hour, it can feel jarring: high-end fashion on the runway, with a stated focus of helping children who can't afford clothes. The founders of Rochester Fashion Week say they want to bring the best of fashion to the Flower City, while centering the needs of the most vulnerable. Youth homelessness is rising in the United States, with a dramatic increase in the past twenty years. Our guests will discuss the crisis and the events coming up.

In studio:

  • Mark Cuminale, assistant director of the runaway and homeless continuum at the Center for Youth
  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
  • Je'Nasia Harrell, youth leader at the Center for Youth
  • Myles Moses, youth leader at the Center for Youth

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.