12:00 Jeff VanderMeer on fiction, imagination and our uncertain future

1:00 Experts and advocates react to misinformation from Trump on Tylenol and autism

Jeff VanderMeer has one of the most inventive minds in American fiction. His books have taken us into dystopian futures, into dark places with strange forces and blurred lines between reality and fantasy. One of his novels was the basis for a film starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. VanderMeer joins us to talk about the value of fiction as a mental exercise -- at a time when many of us are thinking about how foreboding the future might be.

Joining us for the hour:



Jeff VanderMeer, author, editor, and literary critic

Then in our second hour, it has not been an easy time for the autism community, with President Trump and his administration spreading misinformation about what causes autism -- while talking about autism in ways that make many families uncomfortable. Our guests will discuss the implications of President Trump's comments on Tylenol, his comments about autism, and what it means for pregnant women.

Our panel of guests discuss:

