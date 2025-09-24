© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Experts and advocates react to misinformation from Trump on Tylenol and autism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
President Trump takes questions at the White House following an announcement that federal health officials are updating drug labeling to discourage the use of Tylenol during pregnancy.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
President Trump takes questions at the White House following an announcement that federal health officials are updating drug labeling to discourage the use of Tylenol during pregnancy.

Jeff VanderMeer has one of the most inventive minds in American fiction. His books have taken us into dystopian futures, into dark places with strange forces and blurred lines between reality and fantasy. One of his novels was the basis for a film starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. VanderMeer joins us to talk about the value of fiction as a mental exercise -- at a time when many of us are thinking about how foreboding the future might be.

Joining us for the hour:

  • Jeff VanderMeer, author, editor, and literary critic

Then in our second hour, it has not been an easy time for the autism community, with President Trump and his administration spreading misinformation about what causes autism -- while talking about autism in ways that make many families uncomfortable. Our guests will discuss the implications of President Trump's comments on Tylenol, his comments about autism, and what it means for pregnant women.

Our panel of guests discuss:

  • Dylan Dailor, self-advocate
  • Tamika Robinson, parent and advocate
  • Corey Moran, parent and advocate
  • Courtney Dixon, parent and advocate
  • Dr. Stacy Sun, MD, MPH, FACOG, Assistant Professor, University of Rochester Medical Center
