12:00 Sitting down with Ukrainians visiting Rochester

1:00 "Big Beautiful Bill" could reshape your tax bill

A group of Ukrainians are visiting Rochester this week, guests of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester. The group works in veteran reintegration across Ukraine. We'll discuss the state of the war in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think and want; the state of negotiations; and what could lead to a lasting peace.

In studio:



Lillia Matvilchuk, public relations and media specialist at Veterans Center Poltava

Oksana Redkva, deputy director of educational and practical training at the Ternopil Professional College

Svitlana Romanenko, deputy director for academic affairs at the Center for Vocational and Technical Education in Odessa

Olha Stepanchenko, director of the Rivne Vocational College of Information Technology

Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Yullia Voitekhova, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship Support of the Lviv City Council

Then in our second hour, the federal bill that the GOP calls the "Big Beautiful Bill" could significantly affect the way many Americans are taxed. Families and retirees will see some changes; some new deductions; an increased child tax credit. There are new deductions for tips and overtime. Our guests will walk us through what is changing and how it could affect us.

In studio:



Anthony Scinto, CPA, partner and tax department chair with MMB+CO

Kristina Stamatis, CPA, partner with MMB+CO

