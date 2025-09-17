© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Sitting down with Ukrainians visiting Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
Members of Roc Maidan, a local Ukrainian-American humanitarian organization, helped organize a rally on Sunday, March 2, 2025 outside Irondequoit town hall in support of their native country.
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News
A group of Ukrainians are visiting Rochester this week, guests of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester. The group works in veteran reintegration across Ukraine. We'll discuss the state of the war in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think and want; the state of negotiations; and what could lead to a lasting peace.

In studio:

  • Lillia Matvilchuk, public relations and media specialist at Veterans Center Poltava
  • Oksana Redkva, deputy director of educational and practical training at the Ternopil Professional College
  • Svitlana Romanenko, deputy director for academic affairs at the Center for Vocational and Technical Education in Odessa
  • Olha Stepanchenko, director of the Rivne Vocational College of Information Technology
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
  • Yullia Voitekhova, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship Support of the Lviv City Council

Then in our second hour, the federal bill that the GOP calls the "Big Beautiful Bill" could significantly affect the way many Americans are taxed. Families and retirees will see some changes; some new deductions; an increased child tax credit. There are new deductions for tips and overtime. Our guests will walk us through what is changing and how it could affect us.

In studio:

  • Anthony Scinto, CPA, partner and tax department chair with MMB+CO
  • Kristina Stamatis, CPA, partner with MMB+CO

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.