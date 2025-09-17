New RRH facility in Geneva centralizes several health care services

Camron Seamon drove to Geneva from Penn Yan to take his son to the pediatrician.

It was opening day at Rochester Regional Health Geneva Medical Campus, and staff greeted the father and son pair at the entrance to guide them.

Seamon marveled at how big of a change the new facility was. The pediatric wing was at the end of the long hallway.

“And everything's categorized when you're walking down the hallway, so you're not really lost,” Seamon said.

Their appointment was with Dr. Steven Schulz, RRH's head of pediatric medicine. It was his first day in the facility, too.

“It's such a nicer new space,” Schulz said. “So much better organized, so fresh, so new...it's just a great way to be able to deliver health care.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Camron Seamon and his son Eliason have their first appointment with Dr. Steven Schulz at The RRH Geneva Medical Campus.

The 58,000 square foot Geneva Medical Campus sits at 833 Canandaigua Road. The state-of-the-art facility was previously a vacant lot that officials said went unused for more than two decades.

Rochester Regional said the $37 million campus reflects the system's long-term commitment to the region, as well as its dedication to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with convenience.

“These destination campuses, particularly for rural communities, make healthcare easier for the people in that community,” said Michael Rulffes, president and chief operating officer of RRH Clifton Springs Hospital and Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

The Geneva campus has two aspects. One side includes practices in primary care, behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology and more.

The other part of the facility operates as an extension of Clifton Springs Hospital where patients can get imaging, infusions, physical therapy and urgent care. Officials said that side of the facility will open later in the fall.

“This really allows that care process to just happen organically,” Rulffes said. “Because the teams are collocated, they are communicating and speaking to each other.”

As a physician, Schulz said that having all the specialties and primary care providers under one roof is “a wonderful way to practice.”

“It's just going to be so much nicer for continuity of care,” he said.

