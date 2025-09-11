12:00 In the age of Trump, the courts are losing power

1:00 The legacy of HBCUs

We condemn political violence, and we will have more to discuss on this tragic subject soon. For now, we continue as planned with our first-hour discussion: President Trump and Vice President Vance have said that the courts should not stand in the way of their administration's priorities. The courts are, of course, supposed to be an equal branch of government. But are they? We welcome three retired judges — Republican and Democrat — to discuss it.

In studio:



Hon. Richard Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)

Hon. Joseph Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)

Hon. Thomas VanStrydonck, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)

Then in our second hour, we continue our look at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their legacy. Evan Dawson and co-host Racquel Stephen welcome guests who are graduates of HBCUs, and can talk about why they chose to attend. They'll discuss the value of HBCUs today, after so much has changed in access to higher education.

In studio:



Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the department of recreation and human services for the City of Rochester and graduate of Delaware State

Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester

Kearstin Piper Brown, vocal artist, creative consultant, community activist, host at WXXI's Classical 91.5, and graduate of Spelman College

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.