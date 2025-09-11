© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

In the age of Trump, the courts are losing power

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Racquel StephenElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
LP/WESTOCK
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock photo

12:00 In the age of Trump, the courts are losing power

1:00 The legacy of HBCUs

We condemn political violence, and we will have more to discuss on this tragic subject soon. For now, we continue as planned with our first-hour discussion: President Trump and Vice President Vance have said that the courts should not stand in the way of their administration's priorities. The courts are, of course, supposed to be an equal branch of government. But are they? We welcome three retired judges — Republican and Democrat — to discuss it.

In studio:

  • Hon. Richard Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)
  • Hon. Joseph Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)
  • Hon. Thomas VanStrydonck, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)

Then in our second hour, we continue our look at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their legacy. Evan Dawson and co-host Racquel Stephen welcome guests who are graduates of HBCUs, and can talk about why they chose to attend. They'll discuss the value of HBCUs today, after so much has changed in access to higher education.

In studio:

  • Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the department of recreation and human services for the City of Rochester and graduate of Delaware State
  • Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester
  • Kearstin Piper Brown, vocal artist, creative consultant, community activist, host at WXXI's Classical 91.5, and graduate of Spelman College

