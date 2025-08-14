12:00 Finger Lakes Thursday: Auburn

1:00 What have we learned about dining culture from restaurant critic Pete Wells?

Host Racquel Stephen takes us to this multi-faceted city on Owasco Lake to learn what makes Auburn unique. Once called “Prison City,” Auburn has embraced its history and developed a rich cultural and artistic scene.

Our guests:



Maria Coleman, director of development at The Seward House

Geoffrey Starks, director of development and outreach at Cayuga Museum of History and Art

David Wilcox, executive editor of The Auburn Citizen

Ahna Wilson, superintendent at Harriet Tubman National Historical Park

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Perhaps the most powerful restaurant critic in the country is leaving his post.

Pete Wells wrote for the New York Times for years. He famously described one dish at a high-end restaurant as being reminiscent of “bong water.” But Wells had plenty more to say, too – about our dining culture, and what constitutes a good dining experience. Our guests discuss it.

In studio:



Chuck Cerankosky, restaurateur and director of the Rochester Cocktail Revival

Thera Clark, sommelier at Pintxo Wine Bar and beverage instructor at NY Kitchen

Ian Criticos, sommelier and server at Redd

Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine and producer of the Rochester Cocktail Revival

