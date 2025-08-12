Type 1 diabetes
12:00 Type 1 diabetes
1:00 Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world
The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes has a huge impact on families. We’ll discuss the condition with the family of a 10-year-old who will tell us how they’re managing. We’ll also learn about community resources offering support and advocacy.
Our guests:
- Cai Eloi-Evans, child with Type 1 diabetes
- Sasha Eloi-Evans, Ed.D., parent of child with Type 1 diabetes
- LaShara Evans, parent of child with Type 1 diabetes
- Marianna Seefeldt, community engagement manager with Breakthrough T1D’s Upstate New York Chapter
- Karina Vattana, MD, FAAP, medical director of pediatrics at Trillium Health
Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next.
Our guest:
- Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano and fill-in classical host/announcer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.