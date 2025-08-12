12:00 Type 1 diabetes

1:00 Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes has a huge impact on families. We’ll discuss the condition with the family of a 10-year-old who will tell us how they’re managing. We’ll also learn about community resources offering support and advocacy.

Our guests:



Cai Eloi-Evans, child with Type 1 diabetes

Sasha Eloi-Evans, Ed.D., parent of child with Type 1 diabetes

LaShara Evans, parent of child with Type 1 diabetes

Marianna Seefeldt, community engagement manager with Breakthrough T1D’s Upstate New York Chapter

Karina Vattana, MD, FAAP, medical director of pediatrics at Trillium Health

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next.

Our guest:



Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano and fill-in classical host/announcer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5

