WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 12, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
This stock image shows insulin vials.

1:00 Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes has a huge impact on families. We’ll discuss the condition with the family of a 10-year-old who will tell us how they’re managing. We’ll also learn about community resources offering support and advocacy.

Our guests:

  • Cai Eloi-Evans, child with Type 1 diabetes
  • Sasha Eloi-Evans, Ed.D., parent of child with Type 1 diabetes
  • LaShara Evans, parent of child with Type 1 diabetes
  • Marianna Seefeldt, community engagement manager with Breakthrough T1D’s Upstate New York Chapter
  • Karina Vattana, MD, FAAP, medical director of pediatrics at Trillium Health

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home. Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live. This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next.

Our guest:

  • Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano and fill-in classical host/announcer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.