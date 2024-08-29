Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

WXXI News

Renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home.

Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live.

This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next.

Our guest:

