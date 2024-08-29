© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown on her meteoric rise in the opera world

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 29, 2024 at 2:21 PM EDT
Renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown has performed in some of the world's most acclaimed venues. And she calls Rochester home.

Perhaps you’ve heard her hosting on WXXI’s Classical 91.5. Or perhaps you’ve had an opportunity to see her perform live.

This hour, we sit down with our esteemed colleague to discuss her career, her work advocating for children in the Rochester City School District, and where she wants to take her talents next.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
