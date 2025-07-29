© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Vaccines and Public Health in Monroe County

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:26 PM EDT
12:00 Vaccines and Public Health in Monroe County

1:00 Managing Type 2 diabetes: what's new, what's misunderstood, and what's next

From measles scares to shifts around COVID guidelines, vaccine conversations have gotten more complicated. Parents have questions about what’s required for school, who qualifies for exemptions, and how to navigate conflicting advice from the CDC, social media, and their own doctors. The Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health joins us to cut through the noise and talk about vaccines and public health, and how her department is building trust in a time of science skepticism.

In studio:

  • Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown, commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health
  • Dr. Andrew Cox, associate director of the Center for Infectious Diseases and Immunology at Rochester Regional Health

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. What do patients and families need to know about the latest in treatment for Type 2 diabetes? That question is the focus of an upcoming program at the Rochester Academy of Medicine. According to the CDC, more than 38 million Americans have diabetes, and the overwhelming majority of those individuals have Type 2 diabetes. Experts say that without effective management, the condition can result in serious complications, including blindness, kidney failure, and heart disease. This hour, our guests help us understand the condition, how to manage it, and what's new when it comes to research and treatment.

In studio:

  • Benjamin J. Gigliotti, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Sunkanmi (Suki) Ajewole, M.D., board-certified internist
  • Deborah Ajewole, local resident with Type 2 diabetes
  • Naeem J., local resident with Type 2 diabetes

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
