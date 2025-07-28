© 2025 WXXI News
Maplewood Park shooting one year later

WXXI News
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
One year ago, families gathered for a summer barbecue in Maplewood Park. It was a moment meant for joy and connection that turned into tragedy. More than 40 shots rang out. Five people were wounded. Two people were killed: 25-year-old Tyasia Manning, and 34-year-old Phylicia Council. The incident left the community reeling. This hour, we reflect on what happened, what it means, and where we are now.

Our guests:

  • Alex Council, father of Phylicia Council
  • Keyvo Owens, CERV coordinator at Rise Up Rochester, Inc.
  • Laquita Roundheart, mother of Tyasia Manning
  • Chiara Smith, MHR program officer of Racial Health Equity at Greater Rochester Health Foundation

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Reuters recently reported that relocation firms have seen a surge of inquiries from Americans who are looking to move to Europe. The UK is seeing soaring passport applications, and some are looking into citizenship options based on varying ancestry rules. Our guests discuss their own experiences abroad:

  • Kristin Vanden Brul, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany
  • Marietta Nollen, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany
  • Ruby Lockhart, Rochester resident who lives in Italy for part of the year, co-owner of All Day Sunday, retired labor specialist for NYS United Teachers, and retired executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.