12:00 Maplewood Park shooting one year later

1:00 Growing number of Americans looking at options abroad

One year ago, families gathered for a summer barbecue in Maplewood Park. It was a moment meant for joy and connection that turned into tragedy. More than 40 shots rang out. Five people were wounded. Two people were killed: 25-year-old Tyasia Manning, and 34-year-old Phylicia Council. The incident left the community reeling. This hour, we reflect on what happened, what it means, and where we are now.

Our guests:



Alex Council, father of Phylicia Council

Keyvo Owens, CERV coordinator at Rise Up Rochester, Inc.

Laquita Roundheart, mother of Tyasia Manning

Chiara Smith, MHR program officer of Racial Health Equity at Greater Rochester Health Foundation

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Reuters recently reported that relocation firms have seen a surge of inquiries from Americans who are looking to move to Europe. The UK is seeing soaring passport applications, and some are looking into citizenship options based on varying ancestry rules. Our guests discuss their own experiences abroad:



Kristin Vanden Brul, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany

Marietta Nollen, co proprietor of Spino Secco in Northern Tuscany

Ruby Lockhart, Rochester resident who lives in Italy for part of the year, co-owner of All Day Sunday, retired labor specialist for NYS United Teachers, and retired executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

