Puerto Rican Festival

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
The Puerto Rican parade in Rochester returns to North Clinton Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
The Puerto Rican parade in Rochester returns to North Clinton Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Every summer, thousands of people gather in Rochester for one of the city’s most beloved celebrations: the Puerto Rican Festival. It's music and food, dancing and community, but it’s also something deeper. For many people, the festival is a symbol of heritage and pride. A space to be fully seen and heard. And a reminder that Puerto Rican history is Rochester history. Our guests discuss the 55th annual Puerto Rican festival.

In studio:

  • Adrián Franco, host of the Puerto Rican Festival
  • Orlando Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rican Festival
  • Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of the Ibero-American Action League

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Can you name the 2025 "Dirty Dozen?" In the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services (DES), the term refers to the 12 items that cannot be thrown in your curbside recycling. While county recycling leaders say Monroe County has been ranked among the best municipalities for recycling in the U.S., one in ten items placed in residents' recycling bins shouldn't be there. This hour, we're joined by the DES team to explore the state of county recycling efforts and what you need to know.

Our guests:

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.