Connections

The ImageOut Film Festival and how it's responding to the current cultural landscape

WXXI News | By Matt DeTurck
Published April 20, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT
12:00: The ImageOut Film Festival and how it's responding to the current cultural landscape

1:00: A Pittsford couple's film, "Drop," hits the big screen

While LGBTQ+ arts and culture have received more mainstream visibility in recent years, the rapidly changing political climate has often shown a lack of support and, in some cases, outright aggression, towards individuals in these communities. As the ImageOut LGBTQ+ Film Festival prepares to present its annual spring screening of films and events from April 24-29, how is the festival pivoting its programming and mission in response to the current cultural landscape? From showcasing informative, visible, and representative stories, to also providing an entertaining escape, the organizers say the mission to present queer and trans stories, art, and culture is critically important to inform, educate, celebrate, and bring people together. Guest host Matt DeTurck leads this conversation with his guests:

  • Michele Thornton, board chair for ImageOut
  • Rick Porlier, programming co-chair for ImageOut
  • Jennifer Tiexiera, co-director of "Speak"
  • Guy Mossman, co-director of "Speak"

Then in our second hour, a Pittsford couple is seeing their work on the big screen...and so is the rest of the country. The film "Drop" from Universal Pictures is in theaters across the nation. Its screenwriters are Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, who moved from Los Angeles to Pittsford in 2021. The thriller tells the story of a widowed mother named Violet whose date turns into a living nightmare. The title refers to digi-drops — or memes — that an unknown user is sending to Violet. Those drops become more and more threatening. Guest host Matt DeTurck sits down with Jacobs and Roach this hour to discuss their film, working with Hollywood, and what drew them to Rochester. Our guests:

  • Jillian Jacobs, screenwriter for "Drop"
  • Chris Roach, screenwriter for "Drop"
