Connections

How teachers are approaching current events

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 14, 2025 at 8:42 AM EDT
This stock photo shows school books on a desk in a classroom.
12:00: How teachers are approaching current events

1:00: Kennedy Center changes affect the music and art world

It’s spring break, and we’ve invited local teachers to come in and discuss how they’re approaching issues related to politics and current events in the classroom. Are classes more politically charged? Are students more engaged? Or more tuned out?

  • Evvy Fanning, high school English teacher
  • Dan Hart, 9th grade literacy teacher at East Upper School

When President Trump installed himself at the head of the Kennedy Center board, he promised less “wokeness” on stage. Musicians and artists have debated whether to keep their 2025 bookings, knowing they won’t be invited back next year. Our colleagues from Classical 91.5 look at the history of government control of the arts.

  • Steve Johnson, Ph.D., midday host/announcer for Classical 91.5 FM
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host and producer for Classical 91.5 FM
  • Sara Gazarek, associate professor of jazz voice at the Eastman School of Music
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
