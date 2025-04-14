12:00: How teachers are approaching current events

1:00: Kennedy Center changes affect the music and art world

It’s spring break, and we’ve invited local teachers to come in and discuss how they’re approaching issues related to politics and current events in the classroom. Are classes more politically charged? Are students more engaged? Or more tuned out?



Evvy Fanning, high school English teacher

Dan Hart, 9th grade literacy teacher at East Upper School

When President Trump installed himself at the head of the Kennedy Center board, he promised less “wokeness” on stage. Musicians and artists have debated whether to keep their 2025 bookings, knowing they won’t be invited back next year. Our colleagues from Classical 91.5 look at the history of government control of the arts.

