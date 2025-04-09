Visas revoked for 13 students, recent grads from UB

Four current students and nine recent graduates of the University at Buffalo have had their visas revoked by the federal government, the school said in an email to faculty and staff obtained by BTPM.

"Their records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) have been terminated by the US Department of Homeland Security. UB’s International Student Services (ISS) is closely monitoring the situation and reached out to those affected to provide advice and support," wrote Provost Scott Weber. "Our academic units are also working with the affected students to discuss their academic plans."

UB is not alone in this latest crackdown on foreign students at American universities. The Associated Press is reporting students at Harvard, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA, and Ohio State University have also experienced the revocation of visas. While these can be canceled for a multitude of reasons, in the past the Department of Homeland Security would reach out to schools beforehand.

Sources within the Dept. of Homeland Security tell BTPM that beyond minor traffic violations, the 13 UB students and recent graduates had no criminal records.

Weber told faculty and staff at UB that they recognize the shifting landscape facing higher education.

"We understand that this is a deeply distressing time for our international and wider campus community," he said. "With that understanding, UB will always remain steadfast in our commitment to be a welcoming, inclusive and global scholarly community."

In November, UB was ranked as a top 25 destination for international students. The school boasted a total of 8,380 international students from over 100 different countries according to the report. That number includes thousands who participate in postgraduate optional practical training.

With its high international student population in mind, the SUNY institution said it's providing guidance and support to those with questions.

"We understand that these incidents are creating an environment of uncertainty on campus and are understandably raising concerns for many members of our campus community and particularly our international community," said Weber. "We are writing to assure you that UB is communicating directly to impacted students and recent graduates as well as our entire international campus community."

The university is advising the 13 so far affected to seek legal counsel, and to leave the country.