12:00: Translating ancient literature for the modern world

1:00: How geothermal could transform development for the Inner Loop area

In an age where attention spans are decreasing and reliance on digital media is becoming increasingly prevalent, how do scholars make historic sources accessible to audiences today? Sarah Ruden is a leading translator of ancient literature. Her work includes translations of the Gospels, the "Aeneid," and more. She'll be a guest of SUNY Brockport on Wednesday, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to discuss her process and its significance. Our guest:



Sarah Ruden, author and translator

Then in our second hour, "the houses, offices and businesses that might one day populate what is today the Inner Loop highway could tap into a massive geothermal field rivaling the largest systems of its type in New York." That's according to reporting by WXXI's Gino Fanelli. Geothermal energy uses heat from the earth's crust as a source of heating and cooling; it's more climate-friendly than fossil fuels. Rochester City Council has approved funding to study the potential project. This hour, we talk through what the work would entail, the costs and benefits, and — if approved — what the project would mean for developing the area. Our guests:

