© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How geothermal could transform development for the Inner Loop area

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 9, 2025 at 1:10 AM EDT
The north section of the Inner Loop looking south from the Marketview Heights neighborhood.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The north section of the Inner Loop looking south from the Marketview Heights neighborhood.

12:00: Translating ancient literature for the modern world

1:00: How geothermal could transform development for the Inner Loop area

In an age where attention spans are decreasing and reliance on digital media is becoming increasingly prevalent, how do scholars make historic sources accessible to audiences today? Sarah Ruden is a leading translator of ancient literature. Her work includes translations of the Gospels, the "Aeneid," and more. She'll be a guest of SUNY Brockport on Wednesday, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to discuss her process and its significance. Our guest:

  • Sarah Ruden, author and translator

Then in our second hour, "the houses, offices and businesses that might one day populate what is today the Inner Loop highway could tap into a massive geothermal field rivaling the largest systems of its type in New York." That's according to reporting by WXXI's Gino Fanelli. Geothermal energy uses heat from the earth's crust as a source of heating and cooling; it's more climate-friendly than fossil fuels. Rochester City Council has approved funding to study the potential project. This hour, we talk through what the work would entail, the costs and benefits, and — if approved — what the project would mean for developing the area. Our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council
  • John M. Duchesneau, general manager of Rochester District Heating Cooperative
  • Ryan Macauley, chief financial officer for Rochester District Heating Cooperative
  • Bill Coe, vice president of EMCOR Services Betlem
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.