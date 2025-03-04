12:00: Rochester's housing supply crisis

A housing shortage has caused major issues for people who want to own a home in the Greater Rochester region. There are many cities facing similar challenges, but not everyone is trying to solve the problem the same way. Our guests take a look at the latest data and explore ideas for dealing with what they call a crisis. In studio:



Jim Yockel, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors

Pat Cusato, managing partner of Underberg & Kessler LLP

Rick Herman, CEO of Rochester Homebuilders' Association

Kim Chizuk, vice president of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Then in our second hour, Rochester has a sizeable Irish American population, and as you'll read in this month's issue of CITY Magazine, the city is steeped in Irish culture. Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the CITY team joins us to explore the March issue, titled "Irish Heart." From music (including a profile of Rochester legend John Dady), to the sport of hurling, to a look at some of the areas coziest Irish pubs, our guests take us on Rochester's tour of Ireland. In studio:



Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Justin Murphy, freelance writer for CITY Magazine

Danny Barry, co-president of The Barry Brand and Barry's Irish Cream Liqueur

Jessica Barry, co-president of The Barry Brand and Barry's Irish Cream Liqueur

