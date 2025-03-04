© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester's housing supply crisis

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 4, 2025 at 12:01 AM EST
A house with a sold sign in front yard in Rochester's Upper Mount Hope neighborhood.
A housing shortage has caused major issues for people who want to own a home in the Greater Rochester region. There are many cities facing similar challenges, but not everyone is trying to solve the problem the same way. Our guests take a look at the latest data and explore ideas for dealing with what they call a crisis. In studio:

  • Jim Yockel, president and CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors
  • Pat Cusato, managing partner of Underberg & Kessler LLP
  • Rick Herman, CEO of Rochester Homebuilders' Association
  • Kim Chizuk, vice president of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Then in our second hour, Rochester has a sizeable Irish American population, and as you'll read in this month's issue of CITY Magazine, the city is steeped in Irish culture. Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the CITY team joins us to explore the March issue, titled "Irish Heart." From music (including a profile of Rochester legend John Dady), to the sport of hurling, to a look at some of the areas coziest Irish pubs, our guests take us on Rochester's tour of Ireland. In studio:

  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Justin Murphy, freelance writer for CITY Magazine
  • Danny Barry, co-president of The Barry Brand and Barry's Irish Cream Liqueur
  • Jessica Barry, co-president of The Barry Brand and Barry's Irish Cream Liqueur

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.