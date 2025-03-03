Cornell scientists protest Trump administration policies they say are endangering research

Some Cornell University scientists and researchers are protesting recent changes by the Trump administration to federal education funding and policies. They say the changes are a dire threat to scientific research.

Cornell and other universities have been rocked by frozen funding at the National Institutes of Health, proposed bans on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and recent USDA firings.

Around 150 people gathered on Cornell’s campus last week to speak out against new directives from the Trump administration in a “Stand Up for Science” rally. Attendees and speakers at the protest said these orders put their work in jeopardy, and are a barrier to completing important research.

“The current federal administration is openly trying to destroy the infrastructure that powers American science, science that millions of people rely on,” said Emma Scales, a PhD student and one of the organizers of the rally.

Maggie Pacheco, a rally attendee and PhD student studying biomedical engineering, said she wants Cornell to stand up against these attacks.

“The mission of this university is to do research and teach. Say that you're gonna fight for research and teaching,” Pacheco said.

Some of the biggest challenges referenced at the rally come from funding freezes and attempted cuts to the National Institutes of Health, the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world.

Cornell is one of many universities that have been impacted by shifting NIH orders over the past month. One policy, now blocked by a federal judge, would have slashed funding for “indirect” research costs, for things like buildings, equipment and salaries for support staff. Cornell and other universities challenged those cuts in court. Twenty-two state attorneys general filed similar lawsuits to stop the cuts.

Additionally, new NIH funding was effectively frozen last month because of an order stopping the review of new grant applications. That was partially rolled back last week. However, days later, Cornell announced a blanket hiring freeze, citing financial uncertainty that included potential cuts to research funding.

Some rally goers said they have already lost colleagues and mentors through mass USDA layoffs .

Aurora Berry / WSKG News Some attendees said new policies and changes to funding put their research at risk.

One speaker, PhD student Isako Di Tomassi, said her research was turned upside down when her advisor was abruptly fired in the wave of layoffs.

“His research program, which directly benefited American crop production, was abruptly and arbitrarily halted, samples left untested. Questions asked by farmers were left unanswered,” Di Tomassi said.

Di Tomassi and other researchers said the administration also poses a threat to LGBTQ scientists and their work.

Dr. Andrew Scheldorf, a postdoctoral teaching fellow and founder of the Ithaca Pride Alliance, said that includes the removal of references to gender identity on government websites and cuts to research that references concepts related to gender and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“These actions work to exclude an entire class of vulnerable people,” said Scheldorf. “Queer people and trans people are already underrepresented in science, both as individuals in the scientific field, as well as data points.”

Scheldorf said Cornell needs to make a greater effort to protect LGBTQ students and researchers amid these changes.

Scheldorf also condemned recent changes to references to gender-affirming care on Cornell University’s health website, first reported on by the Cornell Daily Sun , removing references to specific resources for care.

Scheldorf told attendees the university’s “language softening” further emphasizes the need to stand up for the transgender community.

“If you're an advocate for science, if you're a scientist yourself, this should be distressing to you too. If you call yourself an ally to queer and trans folks, you need to understand that an attack like this is an attack on everyone.”