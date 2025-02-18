Trump says he wants to ‘terminate’ FEMA. Here’s what that could mean for New York

Communities across New York rely on funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after intense floods and storms. Now, some are worried as President Trump says he wants to get rid of the agency.

Trump posted on social media last week calling to “terminate” FEMA. Though a president doesn’t have authority to fully get rid of a federal agency, the Trump administration has already implemented several changes at FEMA.

During his first days in office, Trump issued an executive order requiring a review of the agency over what the order calls “serious concerns of political bias in FEMA.” Last week, his administration fired a top FEMA executive.

Since 2017, the federal government has allocated nearly $2.5 billion in disaster relief funds to communities across New York, according to FEMA data . During that period, FEMA declared 24 disasters that were eligible for federal funding in the state , including five hurricanes and four severe floods.

In recent years, millions in FEMA funding has gone towards repairing New York utility lines , rebuilding damaged buildings after storms, and helping communities prepare for emergency response .

If FEMA’s power or budget shrinks significantly, some county leaders in New York say they worry emergency response after storms or extreme floods could take a hit.

“If there were significant cuts to FEMA or a complete reorganization of how FEMA is structured, I have concerns about funding availability,” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler.

After Tropical Storm Debby hit last year, FEMA issued a disaster declaration for Steuben and several New York counties. That means counties are eligible for federal funding to pay for some repairs, including to roads, bridges, schools, and other public property.

Wheeler said FEMA funding and support is invaluable to communities that are often stretched thin after an emergency hits. But he said he also wants FEMA to improve, especially when it comes to providing individual homeowners with help.

“There is just an extensive amount of red tape that people have to go through to get access to funding to restore their daily lives,” said Wheeler. “Anything that could be helped, on that end, I think would be good.”

New York communities also receive help from the state after disasters, which sometimes doles out federal funding and provides its own assistance. Governor Kathy Hochul’s office did not respond to questions about how the state would respond if FEMA is dissolved.