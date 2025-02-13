© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The arts scene and the Hungerford Building; swooning for Valentine's Day movies

WXXI News | By Patrick Hosken,
Scott Pukos
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:05 PM EST
The City of Rochester is taking action against the owners of the Cox Building on St. Paul Blvd. in downtown Rochester. The building has several code violations and the city claims the building is hazard. The city has filed claims of abandonment in State Supreme Court to take possession of the building.
Pottery artists , Jennifer  Buckley, talks with fellow potter , Kate Hevers, in the the studio they co-share, East Main Clay, at the Hungerford Building. Buckley was reading an email sent by Hungerford management  regarding the building doors being locked and homeless seeking access and shelter in the building.

12:00: The arts scene and the Hungerford Building

1:00: Swooning for Valentine's Day movies

The Hungerford Building at 1115 East Main Street has long been a central location in the Rochester arts scene, thanks to its affordable studio space and palpable sense of community. But recent changes have complicated that narrative. Since the building’s 2022 sale to real estate investor Peter Hungerford (a distant relative of its namesake), many tenants have left. Some were evicted; some have said deteriorating conditions forced them to find other spaces. This hour, guest host Patrick Hosken and our panel dive into the Hungerford’s history as an arts hub and what its future may hold in light of these changes. In studio:

  • Jennifer Buckley, owner of East Main Clay
  • Bleu Cease, executive director and curator of Rochester Contemporary Art Center
  • Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, we talk about love. More specifically, we break down that cinematic type of romance seen on the big screen. But what makes for that perfect Valentine’s Day movie? A classic rom-com perhaps? Or something more unexpected? Guest host Scott Pukos and our panel discuss the movies that turn us all into hopeless romantics. Plus, we preview upcoming Valentine’s Day offerings at The Little and the Dryden. In studio:

  • Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions for the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum
  • Danielle Del Plato, member of the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA) and "VHS Queen" at Donnie’s Video
  • Johanna Lester, digital communications specialist at the University of Rochester, freelancer for CITY Magazine, and rom-com connoisseur  

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
Scott Pukos
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.