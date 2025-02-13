The arts scene and the Hungerford Building; swooning for Valentine's Day movies

12:00: The arts scene and the Hungerford Building

1:00: Swooning for Valentine's Day movies

The Hungerford Building at 1115 East Main Street has long been a central location in the Rochester arts scene, thanks to its affordable studio space and palpable sense of community. But recent changes have complicated that narrative. Since the building’s 2022 sale to real estate investor Peter Hungerford (a distant relative of its namesake), many tenants have left. Some were evicted; some have said deteriorating conditions forced them to find other spaces. This hour, guest host Patrick Hosken and our panel dive into the Hungerford’s history as an arts hub and what its future may hold in light of these changes. In studio:



Jennifer Buckley, owner of East Main Clay

Bleu Cease, executive director and curator of Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, we talk about love. More specifically, we break down that cinematic type of romance seen on the big screen. But what makes for that perfect Valentine’s Day movie? A classic rom-com perhaps? Or something more unexpected? Guest host Scott Pukos and our panel discuss the movies that turn us all into hopeless romantics. Plus, we preview upcoming Valentine’s Day offerings at The Little and the Dryden. In studio:



Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions for the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum

Danielle Del Plato, member of the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association (GWNYFCA) and "VHS Queen" at Donnie’s Video

Johanna Lester, digital communications specialist at the University of Rochester, freelancer for CITY Magazine, and rom-com connoisseur

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.