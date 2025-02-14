© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
The arts scene and the Hungerford Building

By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:03 PM EST
Four people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left in foreground has brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a blue patterned button-down shirt and black pants; a man at left in background has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black puffy vest and blue shirt; a woman at right in background has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a black cardigan and red shirt; a man at right in foreground has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue jacket, white t-shirt, black jeans and brown boots.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Bleu Cease and Jennifer Buckley with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections"
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Bleu Cease and Jennifer Buckley with guest host Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 14, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A man with short grey hair wearing glasses, a grey blazer and a white button-down shirt sits at a table.
2 of 2  — Image (17).jpg
Peter Hungerford
Provided
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio: he has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue long sleeved button down with a red pattern and a red t-shirt with white writing.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

The Hungerford Building at 1115 East Main Street has long been a central location in the Rochester arts scene, thanks to its affordable studio space and palpable sense of community. But recent changes have complicated that narrative.

Since the building’s 2022 sale to real estate investor Peter Hungerford (a distant relative of its namesake), many tenants have left. Some were evicted; some have said deteriorating conditions forced them to find other spaces.

This hour, guest host Patrick Hosken and our panel dive into the Hungerford’s history as an arts hub and what its future may hold in light of these changes.

In studio:

Patrick Hosken
<i>Patrick Hosken is an arts writer at CITY.</i>
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
