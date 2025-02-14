The arts scene and the Hungerford Building
The Hungerford Building at 1115 East Main Street has long been a central location in the Rochester arts scene, thanks to its affordable studio space and palpable sense of community. But recent changes have complicated that narrative.
Since the building’s 2022 sale to real estate investor Peter Hungerford (a distant relative of its namesake), many tenants have left. Some were evicted; some have said deteriorating conditions forced them to find other spaces.
This hour, guest host Patrick Hosken and our panel dive into the Hungerford’s history as an arts hub and what its future may hold in light of these changes.
In studio:
- Jennifer Buckley, owner of East Main Clay
- Bleu Cease, executive director and curator of Rochester Contemporary Art Center
- Gino Fanelli, investigative reporter for WXXI News
- Peter Hungerford, founder and managing principal of PH Realty Capital and owner of the Hungerford Building