Democrats choose farmer Blake Gendebien for NY-21 special election

The Democratic chairs in New York's 21st Congressional District have chosen their candidate to run in the anticipated special election to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik in Congress.

The group of 15 representatives from NY-21’s 15 counties unanimously chose Blake Gendebien, a dairy farmer from St. Lawrence County, as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

That’s according to a statement released on Tuesday that endorsed Gendebien, calling him “an outsider to the political arena” who “embodies the voice and grit that distinguishes this district.”

Gendebien is the owner and President of Twin Mill Farms in Lisbon, NY. He also serves as the Vice-Chairman of Agri-Mark Dairy Cooperative, which includes New York and New England.

In his own press release, Gendebien said “I’m honored and deeply grateful to each of the 15 Democratic chairs. They have run a thoughtful process that has brought out the best in each of us at a particularly challenging time. No one was expecting a special election, but they stepped up."

“This is just the beginning," Gendebien continued. "I’m not going to stop working until we win and can make life in the North Country a whole lot better and a whole lot more affordable.”

Republicans have yet to select their candidate. County chairs in both parties choose who will run because there are no primaries for special elections in New York State.

New York GOP Chair Ed Cox called Gendebien a “radical Far Left Democrat” and said Republicans will hold the seat in what is “unquestionably Trump Country.” A number of Republicans are seeking the nomination from county party leaders.

There’s still no official timeline for the special election, as NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will have to vacate her seat first.

That’s expected to happen sometime soon, as Stefanik is expected to be approved as President Trump’s pick for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in the coming days.