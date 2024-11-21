Journalist David Cay Johnston on the next Trump administration; labor leaders on efforts to organize: coming up on "Connections," 11/21/24

David Cay Johnston / Twitter David Cay Johnston

12:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the incoming Trump administration

1:00: Local labor leaders on their efforts to organize workers

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston joins us to discuss the incoming Trump administration. Few journalists have covered Trump as extensively as Johnston, who says the next Trump administration is likely to try to use the levers of government for personal enrichment and gain. He joins us for the hour. In studio:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

Then in our second hour, how will the next administration treat organized labor? Leaders from the UAW and AFL-CIO call Trump and his business allies “union busters.” Is that fair? We talk to leaders in the local labor movement about their attempts to organize workers. In studio:

