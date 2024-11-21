© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Journalist David Cay Johnston on the next Trump administration; labor leaders on efforts to organize: coming up on "Connections," 11/21/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 21, 2024 at 8:37 AM EST
A man with grey hair and a grey beard and mustache, who is wearing glasses, a blue collared shirt, and a grey jacket and tie
David Cay Johnston
/
Twitter
David Cay Johnston

12:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the incoming Trump administration

1:00: Local labor leaders on their efforts to organize workers

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston joins us to discuss the incoming Trump administration. Few journalists have covered Trump as extensively as Johnston, who says the next Trump administration is likely to try to use the levers of government for personal enrichment and gain. He joins us for the hour. In studio:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

Then in our second hour, how will the next administration treat organized labor? Leaders from the UAW and AFL-CIO call Trump and his business allies “union busters.” Is that fair? We talk to leaders in the local labor movement about their attempts to organize workers. In studio:

  • Maria Fisher, political and communications director for AFSCME Council 66
  • Patrick Coyle, chief of staff for the Rochester Labor Council
  • Rich Winter, vice president of CWA Local 1170
  • Christina Christman, president of the Federation of Social Workers
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
