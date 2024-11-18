Right-leaning political centrists on election; how nonviolence can improve workplace culture: coming up on "Connections," 11/19/24

Max Schulte / WXXI News

12:00: How do right-leaning political centrists view the recent election?

1:00: How to improve workplace culture through nonviolence

Tens of millions of Americans self-identify as being part of the political center: moderates who might lean one way or the other, but consider themselves to be sensible centrists. Independent voters make up the fastest-growing affiliation in New York State. So how do “small C” conservatives who align with the center view the recent election? What lessons do they want both parties to learn? We talk to two voters in that category. In studio:



John Calia, executive coach and author

John Love, president of the Bob Johnson Auto Group

Then in our second hour, what does nonviolence look like... in the American workplace? Kit Miller has years of experience in the field of nonviolence. Often, we think of nonviolence in the context of protest movements, government, policy, and conflict. What about at work? From hostile situations, to unequal treatment, and even what we get paid, Miller takes us through an approach to a nonviolent workplace. Her new book is called “Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work.” She believes it can help people who work in just about any kind of job, and she and her colleague Erin Thompson explain how. Our guests:

