Connections

Cynthia Elliott on RCSD's superintendent search; how the criminal justice system affects youth: coming up on "Connections," 10/15/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 15, 2024 at 9:33 AM EDT
A smiling woman with short curly brown hair, wearing gold hoop earrings, a black blouse, and a grey blazer with white stripes
Cynthia Elliott

12:00: RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott on the search for a new superintendent

1:00: Understanding how the criminal justice system affects young people

The Rochester Board of Education is asking for the community’s help in the search for a new superintendent. A survey posted on the RCSD’s website seeks to gather the public’s perceptions of the district and explore the characteristics an effective superintendent should have. We’re joined by RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott to discuss the search process and how you can help. Our guest:

  • Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School District’s Board of Education

Then in our second hour, if a young person is accused of committing a crime, what happens next in court? A recent town hall addressed how challenges that young people face may lead them to be involved with the criminal justice system – and how their experiences within the system could affect their futures. Our guests help us understand how to help young people address these issues – from prevention programs to mental health support, and more. Our guests:

  • Patricia Marks, retired judge for Monroe County Court and retired supervising judge of the criminal courts in the Seventh Judicial District
  • Tremain Harris, youth leadership coordinator for the City of Rochester’s Youth Services Bureau
  • Curtis Jones, Esq., staff attorney for Just Cause
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
