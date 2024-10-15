Cynthia Elliott on RCSD's superintendent search; how the criminal justice system affects youth: coming up on "Connections," 10/15/24

Cynthia Elliott

12:00: RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott on the search for a new superintendent

1:00: Understanding how the criminal justice system affects young people

The Rochester Board of Education is asking for the community’s help in the search for a new superintendent. A survey posted on the RCSD’s website seeks to gather the public’s perceptions of the district and explore the characteristics an effective superintendent should have. We’re joined by RCSD Board President Cynthia Elliott to discuss the search process and how you can help. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, if a young person is accused of committing a crime, what happens next in court? A recent town hall addressed how challenges that young people face may lead them to be involved with the criminal justice system – and how their experiences within the system could affect their futures. Our guests help us understand how to help young people address these issues – from prevention programs to mental health support, and more. Our guests:

