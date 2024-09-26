© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

NYS student achievement in math and ELA; analyzing the biggest (non-presidential) races: coming up on "Connections," 9/26/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 26, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
This stock image shows a student holding a pencil and taking an examination.

12:00: How are New York State students performing in math and ELA?

1:00: Analyzing the biggest (non-presidential) races in the country

A new report from the National Parents Union highlights disparities in student achievement in math and ELA across five New York districts. How do students in the Rochester area fare? We discuss the data and the union's recommendations. Our guests:

  • Ashara Baker, parent and New York State director at the National Parents Union
  • LaShana Boose, Rochester parent

Then in our second hour, data analyst Joseph Burgess joins us to discuss the races that will determine the balance of power in Washington. We also talk about some of the high profile races for governor in various states. Our guest:

  • (Opal) Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen
