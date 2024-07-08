© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 8, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT
The Democratic party logo: a red, white and blue donkey with white stars

12:00: Democrats on why they want President Biden to quit the race

1:00: TBD

Rep. Joe Morelle is one of several senior House Democrats who say President Biden should step aside in the presidential race. Multiple media sources are reporting that Morelle joined Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Adam Smith, and Rep. Mark Takano for a virtual meeting with House Democratic leaders on Sunday. Last week on this program, we spoke with Democrats who want Biden to remain their party’s nominee. This hour, we talk with Democrats who want him to quit the race. Our guests:

  • Tyler Austin Harper, Ph.D., assistant professor of environmental studies at Bates College and contributing writer to the Atlantic
  • Dylan Daillor, Democratic political consultant
  • Anita Smith Twitchell, former member of Canandaigua City Council and current secretary of Rochester Area Mensa
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Our second hour is TBD due to a cancellation Monday morning.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.