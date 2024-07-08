Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 8, 2024

12:00: Democrats on why they want President Biden to quit the race

1:00: TBD

Rep. Joe Morelle is one of several senior House Democrats who say President Biden should step aside in the presidential race. Multiple media sources are reporting that Morelle joined Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Adam Smith, and Rep. Mark Takano for a virtual meeting with House Democratic leaders on Sunday. Last week on this program, we spoke with Democrats who want Biden to remain their party’s nominee. This hour, we talk with Democrats who want him to quit the race. Our guests:



Tyler Austin Harper, Ph.D., assistant professor of environmental studies at Bates College and contributing writer to the Atlantic

Dylan Daillor, Democratic political consultant

Anita Smith Twitchell, former member of Canandaigua City Council and current secretary of Rochester Area Mensa

Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Our second hour is TBD due to a cancellation Monday morning.