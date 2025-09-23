The Little awarded $201,000 in New York state funding

The Little Theatre has received $201,000 in state capital funding for renovations at the East Avenue venue.

According to Executive Director Ayette Jordan, the funds will be used for upgrades in two of the theaters, including new chairs, carpeting and wall coverings.

The money will also be used to upgrade bathrooms so they are accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and to replace windows outside the front of the theater that were vandalized in July 2024.

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, D-Rochester, secured the funding.

“The Little is a community cornerstone, beloved by Rochesterians for showing award winning films in the heart of downtown Rochester,” Cooney said in a statement. “As the federal government continues to de-prioritize supporting the arts, it’s important for New York State and community members to come together to support institutions like The Little.”

The Little Theatre is operated by WXXI Public Media.