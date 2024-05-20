Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 20, 2024

Matt Kelly / Provided BKPFD controlled burn

First hour: Understanding the challenges facing volunteer fire and EMS departments

Second hour: Longtime local and USA Basketball coach Scott Fitch on the influence of money in youth sports

When you or someone you know has an emergency, chances are some members of the emergency response team will include volunteers. According to FEMA data, fire and EMS departments across the country are struggling with volunteer recruitment and retention. In addition, the data shows the average age of volunteers is increasing, training demands can be difficult to meet, and some volunteers struggle with work-life balance. What does the situation look like in our region? This hour, we focus on EMS volunteering in the Finger Lakes. Our guests discuss the nature of their work, how it has changed, the challenges they face, and the value of their service in 2024. Our guests:



Matt Kelly, captain in the Branchport Keuka Fire Department

Nancy Oppel, chief of the Branchport Keuka Fire Department

Mike Sands, former assistant chief of the Brighton Fire Department, and new member of the Branchport Keuka Fire Department

Bill Difabio, recently retired assistant chief of the Auburn Fire Department

Then in our second hour, longtime local basketball coach Scott Fitch’s story is one for the books. In additional to coaching at Fairport High School and being named National Player of the Year when he played at SUNY Geneseo, Fitch is a coach for USA Basketball. Dozens of his former players have made their way to the NBA. Throughout his career, Fitch has earned countless admirers for his ability to improve an athlete’s play, while also being able to focus on what makes them a better person. Fitch has seen the expanding influence of private travel sports programs that many families can’t afford. This hour, he joins us to discuss the pressure on young athletes and families, the money in youth sports, and what makes a great coach. Our guest: