Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 11, 2024

First hour: Discussing advancements in Parkinson's disease treatment being made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region

Second hour: How can climate action affect health outcomes?

Nearly one million Americans are living with Parkinson’s disease, and that number is expected to increase in the next few years. This hour, we’re joined by clinicians, nonprofit leaders, and a local woman living with the disease. They discuss the latest in research and treatment of Parkinson’s, including advancements being made in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region. Our guests:



Ruth Scheider, associate professor in the Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders, at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Yvonne Hylton, Parkinson’s disease patient and board member for the Rochester Parkinson Network

Maggie McGuire Kuhl, vice president of patient engagement at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research

Thomas Guttuso, Jr., M.D., professor of neurology and movement disorder neurologist at the University at Buffalo

Then in our second hour, an upcoming summit will address how climate change affects our health. The Climate Solutions Accelerator is hosting its annual Climate Solutions Summit April 19 and 20. This hour, we’re joined by experts from around the country who discuss how climate action can improve health outcomes. Our guests:

Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Jane va Dis, M.D., assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Lemir Teron, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Earth, Environment, and Equity at Howard University

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.