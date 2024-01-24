Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

First hour: Local Democrats on the presidential race

Second hour: Dialogue on Disability — How to eliminate barriers to accessible housing and transportation

On Tuesday, we heard from local Republicans about their perspectives on the presidential race. Today, we talk to Democrats. They discuss their party’s decision not to hold a competitive primary. We also talk about how to build electoral coalitions and how they see the state of the race. Our guests:



Justine Bartnick, local Democrat

Kevin Beckford, operations executive, speaker, anti-racism strategist, founder of the Pittsford MLK Living the Dream series, and former member of the Pittsford Town Board

Stephanie Townsend, councilmember on the Pittsford Town Board

Then in our second hour, we continue our Dialogue on Disability Week programming. When Courtney Davis became ill with a rare condition, she learned almost overnight what the disability community has to contend with. One of the challenges was simply convincing her property manager to remove snow from sidewalks and walkways. During this conversation, we talk about the sometimes overlooked daily obstacles faced by people with disabilities when it comes to housing and transportation, and we discuss how to advocate for change. Our guests: