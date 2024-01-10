Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 11, 2024

First hour: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the New York State of the State

Second hour: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the New York State of the State

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State address. As reported by WXXI Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, “Hochul addressed the sense of unease that New Yorkers feel about the economy and crime.” Her remarks included proposals for improving access to housing, health care, and more. We’ve invited all local state lawmakers to weigh in on the State of the State. Our series of conversations with representatives begins this hour with Assemblymember Sarah Clark. She joins us in studio to discuss her takeaways from the address. Our guest:



Assemblymember Sarah Clark (D), District 136

Then in our second hour, we continue our conversation about the New York State of the State with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford. She shares her perspective on a number of issues, including early intervention funding, measures to improve mental health services, proposed education initiatives, and more. Our guest: