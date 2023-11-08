Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

First hour: Winners from Tuesday night's election

Second hour: Are local teacher residency programs helping to build a teacher pipeline?

Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats in Monroe County. Unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections show Democratic incumbent Adam Bello defeating challenger Mark Assini in the race for Monroe County Executive by more than 20 points. In the Monroe County Legislature, results show Democrats will hold 16 of 29 seats when the new year begins. This hour, we talk to a number of candidates whose races were successful, and we discuss what’s next for Monroe County and beyond. Our guests:



Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Rick Milne, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 5

Michael Yudelson, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 13

Lystra McCoy, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 18

Howard Maffucci, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 10

Dave Long, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 16

Then in our second hour, have local teacher residency programs been successful in building a teacher pipeline? Our guests this hour explore that question as we discuss the Monroe Regional Teacher-Residency Consortium. The new program will support the training for 120 aspiring PK-12 teachers. It’s a partnership between the University of Rochester and Nazareth University. The consortium joins the ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program as the second paid teacher residency initiative in the area. We discuss the programs and their anticipated impact with our guests: