Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

First hour: Winners from Tuesday night's election

Second hour: Are local teacher residency programs helping to build a teacher pipeline?

Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats in Monroe County. Unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections show Democratic incumbent Adam Bello defeating challenger Mark Assini in the race for Monroe County Executive by more than 20 points. In the Monroe County Legislature, results show Democrats will hold 16 of 29 seats when the new year begins. This hour, we talk to a number of candidates whose races were successful, and we discuss what’s next for Monroe County and beyond. Our guests:

  • Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • Rick Milne, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 5
  • Michael Yudelson, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 13
  • Lystra McCoy, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 18
  • Howard Maffucci, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 10
  • Dave Long, Monroe County Legislator-elect in District 16

Then in our second hour, have local teacher residency programs been successful in building a teacher pipeline? Our guests this hour explore that question as we discuss the Monroe Regional Teacher-Residency Consortium. The new program will support the training for 120 aspiring PK-12 teachers. It’s a partnership between the University of Rochester and Nazareth University. The consortium joins the ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program as the second paid teacher residency initiative in the area. We discuss the programs and their anticipated impact with our guests:

  • Kevin Meuwissen, chair of the Teaching and Curriculum Department, and director of teacher residencies at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education 
  • Kai Strange, director of teacher workforce initiatives at Nazareth University’s School of Education
  • Kara Reidy-Vedder, director of staff and educator effectiveness and ROC Urban Teaching Fellows at the Rochester City School District
  • Katherine Rucker, Teacher Resident (ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program) at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education 
  • Isaiah Kelly, Teacher Resident (ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program) at Nazareth University School of Education
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
