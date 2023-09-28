Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 28, 2023

First hour: Should women have the opportunity to be ordained in the Catholic Church?

Second hour: Discussing storytelling and how Hollywood and the publishing industry are addressing the wrongdoings of the past

Should women have the opportunity to be ordained in the Catholic Church? An international group called the Women’s Ordination Conference says the answer is yes. The group is meeting at a synod in Rome early next month, and one of the listening sessions will address this issue. Currently, women are not allowed to be priests or deacons. This hour, we sit down with members of a local group called Journeying Together in Faith, which is advocating for the full participation of women in the church. The group is hosting a walk this Saturday to draw attention to the issue. We explore it from different angles. Our guests:



Nancy DeRycke, chaplain at St. John's Home

Sr. Joan Sobala, Sisters of St. Joseph

Irene Goodwin, former pastoral administrator, pastoral associate, and catechist

Then in our second hour, how are Hollywood, the publishing industry, and other forms of media addressing the wrongdoings of the past, specifically when it comes to Native Americans? A forthcoming Hollywood film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim. Based on a nonfiction book, it centers on the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s following the discovery of oil on the tribe’s land. As we continue our discussions about Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we examine how to tell stories – even tragic stories – with care and accuracy. Our guests: