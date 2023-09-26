Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

First hour: Former WNBA all-star Chamique Holdsclaw on mental health advocacy

Second hour: How is the redlining of the past still affecting families in the Rochester area today?

Olympian and former WNBA all-star Chamique Holdsclaw is known for her talent on the court, and in recent years, she’s also become known for her work as a mental health advocate. Holdsclaw has been open about her experience with bipolar disorder and about the stigma surrounding it. In a 2017 interview with ESPN, Holdsclaw shared that she had no problem getting treatment for physical health issues as a WNBA player, but when it came to working with a therapist, her team wouldn’t cover the cost. Holdsclaw says that while she was struggling, she would isolate herself. Now, she uses her platform to try to help others. Holdsclaw is the keynote speaker at this year’s East House annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon. She joins us this hour to share her story, and we discuss how communities can better support people living with mental health challenges. Our guests:



Chamique Holdsclaw, former WNBA all-star, Olympian, and mental health advocate

Jamie Comenale, vice president of residential Services at East House

Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness

Rick Yang, youth mental health advocate

Then in our second hour, how is the redlining of the past still affecting families in the Rochester area today? A short film intended for audiences grade six and up answers that question. “Home: Access Denied” will be screened this week at the Little Theatre. This hour, we discuss what our guests want viewers to learn from the film, and we get an update on how local communities are working to revoke the racial covenants of previous decades. Our guests: