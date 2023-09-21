Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 21, 2023
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Astrophysicist Adam Frank on what we are learning from the James Webb Space Telescope
Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction?
Astrophysicist Adam Frank says the James Webb Space Telescope is threatening to blow up previous assumptions about our universe. Frank writes in the New York Times that we are learning surprising things. In this special rebroadcast, Frank explains what this telescope is telling us and why it could change so much about science. Our guest:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
Then in our second hour, what do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction? It’s a question we address with youth from Teen Empowerment, especially in light of the rash of car thefts and the gun violence in Rochester. Teen Empowerment youth organizers recently led school climate trainings for hundreds of Rochester City School District administrators. Part of their work involves addressing how the community can better support local youth and ensure they feel valued by society. In this special rebroadcast, we talk with the team from Teen Empowerment about the trainings, how they are helping their peers learn from mistakes, and more. Our guests:
- Laniyah Rand , 15-year-old Teen Empowerment eastside youth organizer, who is a student at School of the Arts
- Jah'Corey Chapman, 17-year-old Teen Empowerment westside youth organizer, who is a student at Wilson Commencement High School
- Yackatherine Tirado, 15-year-old Teen Empowerment westside youth organizer, who is a student at Northeast College Prep
- Je'Carl Hill, Teen Empowerment eastside program coordinator, and co-leader of Teen Empowerment’s eastside neighborhood youth organizing site