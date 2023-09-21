Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 21, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Astrophysicist Adam Frank on what we are learning from the James Webb Space Telescope

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction?

Astrophysicist Adam Frank says the James Webb Space Telescope is threatening to blow up previous assumptions about our universe. Frank writes in the New York Times that we are learning surprising things. In this special rebroadcast, Frank explains what this telescope is telling us and why it could change so much about science. Our guest:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, what do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction? It’s a question we address with youth from Teen Empowerment, especially in light of the rash of car thefts and the gun violence in Rochester. Teen Empowerment youth organizers recently led school climate trainings for hundreds of Rochester City School District administrators. Part of their work involves addressing how the community can better support local youth and ensure they feel valued by society. In this special rebroadcast, we talk with the team from Teen Empowerment about the trainings, how they are helping their peers learn from mistakes, and more. Our guests: