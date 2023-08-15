© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Head of FBI's Albany office picked to lead Insider Threat Office

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published August 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Albany Field Office
Jim Levulis
/
WAMC
Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Albany Field Office

The special agent in charge of Albany’s FBI office is heading to Washington, D.C. to help lead the agency’s Insider Threat Office. FBI Director Christopher Wray has tapped Janeen DiGuiseppi to be the Office’s assistant director.

A former Air Force officer, DiGuiseppi joined the FBI in 1999 and has been assigned to offices in Salt Lake City, Iraq, Afghanistan, Memphis and Denver with experience in civil rights, public corruption and organized crime.

She took over the Albany Field Office, which has some 200 staffers covering 32 counties in New York as well as Vermont, in 2021.

Tags
New York state news
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
See stories by Jim Levulis