Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 13, 2023

First hour: Journalist Emily Hanford on why so many American children struggle to read

Second hour: Discussing the growth in popularity of pickleball and disc golf

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on Connections.

In our first hour, why do millions of American children struggle to read? The answer, it turns out, is not only about poverty or class or resources. It's about a choice that many American schools have made. Journalist Emily Hanford went deep on the subject in her recent podcast series, "Sold a Story." The series has made massive waves; last month the New York Times referred to it in a story about the backlash against ineffective teaching methods. So what comes next? Some state legislatures want to ban some of the ineffective techniques. Our guest takes us through the controversy:



Emily Hanford, senior correspondent for American Public Media

Then in our second hour, we talk with local athletes about the growth in popularity of two sports: pickleball and disc golf. If you know how to dink, drop, drive, or smash, chances are you’re a “pickler,” aka someone who plays pickleball. According to the trade group, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball was the fastest growing sport in 2023 – for the third year in a row. Nearly 9 million people played the sport in 2022. What has led to the combination of tennis, ping pong, and racquetball to grow from an activity at retirement communities to forming a pro league? And how can you get involved? We discuss it with our guests:

Jackie Ebner, USAPA Pickleball Ambassador, certified teaching pro, and Level 5.0 player (ranked #21 in the North Mid-Atlantic Region)

Lauren Dahm, physical education teacher at Baldwinsville Central Schools, and former player on the Boston Blades Women's Professional Hockey team

Lana Ivy, former Division I college tennis player who now competes at the Open/5.0 Level in pickleball, certified pickleball instructor, and active member of ROKNE pickleball company, which the Ivy family launched in 2021

Then, we turn our attention to another sport that’s experiencing an increase in popularity: disc golf. The New York Times says, “This surprisingly fun sport changes a stroll in the park into an afternoon adventure with a flying piece of plastic.” Sports Illustrated reports that since its beginnings nearly 50 years ago, the Professional Disc Golf Association now boasts 150,000 members. Rochester is a stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour. Our guests discuss the origin of the sport, its boom in Rochester, and how you can try it out. Our guests: