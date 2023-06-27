LaShay Harris easily fends off challenge from Barbara Rivera for South District City Council seat

LaShay Harris soundly fought off a challenge from tenant activist Barbara Rivera in the Democratic primary for the City Council South District seat Tuesday, all but assuring the incumbent another term.

With all districts reporting, Harris had 66% of the vote, according to unofficial results released by the Monroe County Board of Elections shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Harris has been the South District representative since 2019, when she was appointed to replace longtime Councilmember Adam McFadden as he pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

She has served as the Chair of the Recreation and Human Services Committee, and has marked her time in office by rallying for improved public safety and resources for city youth. She works as coordinator of the Career Pathways to Public Safety Program at the Rochester City School District.

Gino Fanelli / WXXI News Barbara Rivera

Rivera is a longtime activist with the Rochester City-Wide Tenant Union and organizer with Citizen Action of New York. She ran on the People's Slate, a leftist political coalition with socialist leanings.

Rivera's believes the Rochester Police Department is incapable of ensuring public safety, and pushed for the agency's budget to be diverted to mental health services and other police alternatives. She also believes protection and expansion of tenant rights should be a key priority of Council.

Harris is not expected to face a challenger in the general election, meaning she will almost certainly win and be sworn in for another term on Jan. 1.

Voter turnout was low by any measure, with just 13.3% of enrolled Democrats casting a ballot, according to the county Board of Elections.

