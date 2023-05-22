Legislation introduced to prevent use of SUNY dorms to house migrants

State Senator Dan Stec is sponsoring legislation that would prohibit dorms at State University of New York campuses from being used to house migrants.

The Republican from the 45th district joined other member of his caucus in Albany on Monday to announce several pieces of legislation concerning plans to move migrants from New York City to other areas of the state. Stec is sponsoring a measure to prevent the state from housing migrants in SUNY dorms.

“If New York City, home to millions and recipient of an extra billion dollars of state aid, can’t handle the influx of migrants, there’s no way SUNY campuses and upstate communities in New York are equipped for this. Passing this crisis onto our taxpayers and our communities is just unacceptable, which is why I’m sponsoring a bill that would prohibit the use of SUNY dorms to house migrants so as to ensure that these campuses remain used for academic purposes.”

The Republican conference also requested that the state comptroller investigate how much is being spent to assist and transport migrants.