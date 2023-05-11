© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 11, 2023

WXXI News | By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published May 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
First Hour: Discussing green burials

Second Hour: Solutions to cat overpopulation

Guest host Jasmin Singer will discuss green burials — the ones that emphasize simplicity and environmental sustainability.

Prior to the modern funeral system, pretty much everyone was buried this way. And certain cultures simply continue to use many of these same practices that they’ve been using for generations. Today, we’ll cover it all – from human composting to mushroom suits to how your corpse can become an apple tree. We will discuss this matter of life and death that might just change the way you think about what your plans are for your body after you are dead. Our guests:

  • Michelle LiButti, Family Service/Community Outreach Counselor at Holy Sepulchre and Ascension Garden Cemeteries
  • Martha Gioumousis, Burial Coordinator, Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preservation
  • David F. Fleming, COO of Featherstonhaugh, Wiley & Clyne, LLP,  frequently called on by state and local government for their expertise in green burials

  • Emily Miller, Director of Green Burial Council 

Then in our second hour, we’ll be talking all about cat overpopulation.
Nationwide, close to two-million kitties are killed each year, most often because they simply have no home to go to. But there are solutions. From the desperate need for more affordable spay and neuter, to the life-saving importance of foster care and adoption, to the question of whether TNR work can help control feral populations, we’ll cover the most pressing issues in the cat rescue communities in Rochester and beyond. Our expert panel will tackle a mighty problem that is very likely happening in your very own neighborhood. Our guests:

  • Vicky Pape,  Director of Animal Placement for Lollypop Farm
  • Zamira Guerra, serves on the Board of Directors for RocKats
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
