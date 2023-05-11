Coming up on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on May 11, 2023

First Hour: Discussing green burials

Second Hour: Solutions to cat overpopulation

Guest host Jasmin Singer will discuss green burials — the ones that emphasize simplicity and environmental sustainability.

Prior to the modern funeral system, pretty much everyone was buried this way. And certain cultures simply continue to use many of these same practices that they’ve been using for generations. Today, we’ll cover it all – from human composting to mushroom suits to how your corpse can become an apple tree. We will discuss this matter of life and death that might just change the way you think about what your plans are for your body after you are dead. Our guests:



Michelle LiButti, Family Service/Community Outreach Counselor at Holy Sepulchre and Ascension Garden Cemeteries

Martha Gioumousis, Burial Coordinator, Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preservation

David F. Fleming, COO of Featherstonhaugh, Wiley & Clyne, LLP, frequently called on by state and local government for their expertise in green burials

Emily Miller, Director of Green Burial Council

Then in our second hour, we’ll be talking all about cat overpopulation.

Nationwide, close to two-million kitties are killed each year, most often because they simply have no home to go to. But there are solutions. From the desperate need for more affordable spay and neuter, to the life-saving importance of foster care and adoption, to the question of whether TNR work can help control feral populations, we’ll cover the most pressing issues in the cat rescue communities in Rochester and beyond. Our expert panel will tackle a mighty problem that is very likely happening in your very own neighborhood. Our guests:

