Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 27, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJasmin Singer
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
Medical professional preparing a vaccine
Max Schulte/WXXI News
/

First hour: What do people participating in medical research need to know?

Second hour: Exploring climate action through a faith-based lens

What do people who participate in medical research studies need to know? And how are their rights protected? This hour, we have a conversation about Institutional Review Boards – or IRBs. These ethics boards review and monitor research that involves humans. We discuss what goes on behind the scenes and how human subjects can stay informed. Our guests:

  • Moore Rhys, assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA
  • Rebecca Daly, Ph.D., assistant vice president for research compliance at Stony Brook University

Then in our second hour, what questions do you have about making your home or business more energy efficient? The Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action is gearing up to host a summit for attendees to learn more about new green energy incentives. The group’s leaders say nearly all faiths have strong teachings on the necessity of caring for the earth, but few are actively working on environmental issues. We talk about climate action and climate justice through the lens of faith leaders. Our guests:

  • Jacqueline Ebner, Ph.D., co-founder of Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action; professor at Bard College's MBA program in sustainability; founder of Elucidativ LLC, a sustainability consultancy; and current head of sustainability for Re:Dish, a reusable dishware company
  • Brett Peters, commercial energy advisor at the Climate Solutions Accelerator
  • Rev. Myra Brown, pastor at Spiritus Christi Church
  • Rev. Beverly Murrell-Frasier, clergy and treasurer at Abundant Life Faith Center 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
