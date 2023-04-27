Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 27, 2023

First hour: What do people participating in medical research need to know?

Second hour: Exploring climate action through a faith-based lens

What do people who participate in medical research studies need to know? And how are their rights protected? This hour, we have a conversation about Institutional Review Boards – or IRBs. These ethics boards review and monitor research that involves humans. We discuss what goes on behind the scenes and how human subjects can stay informed. Our guests:



Moore Rhys, assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA

Rebecca Daly, Ph.D., assistant vice president for research compliance at Stony Brook University

Then in our second hour, what questions do you have about making your home or business more energy efficient? The Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action is gearing up to host a summit for attendees to learn more about new green energy incentives. The group’s leaders say nearly all faiths have strong teachings on the necessity of caring for the earth, but few are actively working on environmental issues. We talk about climate action and climate justice through the lens of faith leaders. Our guests: