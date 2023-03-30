Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 30, 2023

First hour: Should Americans be having more sex?

Second hour: Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine

Should Americans be having more sex? In a recent op-ed in the New York Times, sex and culture writer Magdalene J. Taylor argues the answer is yes. She writes, “Americans, in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, are not having enough sex. Across almost every demographic group, American adults old and young, single and coupled, rich and poor are having less sex than they have had at any point in at least the past three decades.” Local sexual wellness experts say the issue is nuanced. We explore it with our guests:



Pebble Kranz, M.D., FECSM, IF, medical director for the Rochester Center For Sexual Wellness, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Rochester

Daniel Rosen, LCSW, CST-S, behavioral health director for the Rochester Center for Sexual Wellness

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine*. Stacy is a journalist and media strategist with 15 years of experience in the Rochester community and beyond. She succeeds David Andreatta, who will take on a new role as investigations editor at WXXI News. This hour, we talk with Stacy about her vision and goals for the magazine, the current state of the local media landscape, and how CITY can build on its reputation as an authority on Rochester cultural scene. Our guest:

Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine

*CITY Magazine is owned by WXXI Public Media