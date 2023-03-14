Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

First hour: Discussing Monroe County's proposed Active Transportation Plan

Second hour: Exploring the City of Rochester's public arts programs

Do you think Monroe County is walkable and bikeable? The County is looking for public feedback on its proposed Active Transportation Plan, which will provide equity-focused changes to non-motorized transportation networks. What kinds of policies and infrastructure would you like to see? We discuss that question with our guests:



Susan Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator, District 14

Scott MacRae, M.D., advisor for Reconnect Rochester, and longtime cycling advocate

Renée Stetzer, board member for Reconnect Rochester, who serves on the Monroe County Active Transportation Plan Advisory Committee

Then in our second hour, the City of Rochester has launched opportunities for local artists and community members to engage in public arts initiatives. The Percent for the Arts program designates one percent of the total development costs of the City’s qualifying capital (infrastructure) projects to help fund public art in the community. In the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 fiscal years, that amounted to $236,000 each year. The City is also launching its ArtsBloom project, which will invest $100,000 in arts education, performance, and temporary art. This hour, we discuss the programs, their goals, and their anticipated impact with our guests: