Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
First hour: How do recent weather events fit into the larger picture of climate and trends?

Second hour: Discussing the toxic influence of people like Andrew Tate

This winter has been historically warm, with some of the smallest snow totals our region has seen. We explore the context of the recent weather, and we discuss how it fits into the larger picture of climate and trends. Our guests:

  • Matthew Hoffman, assistant professor in the School of Mathematical Science at RIT
  • Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for WROC
  • Josh Nichols, meteorologist for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, influencers like Andrew Tate have had a massive effect on teenage boys and young men. Tate in particular has become popular through his videos, which promote misogyny and violence. Many parents aren’t aware of what their kids are being exposed to. How can we counter the influence of someone like Tate? Our guests:

  • Jordan O’Connor, student athlete and senior at Hobart College
  • Melanie Funchess, CEO and principal of Ubuntu Village Works LLC
  • Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor of the South Wedge Mission
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack