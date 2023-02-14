Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

First hour: How do recent weather events fit into the larger picture of climate and trends?

Second hour: Discussing the toxic influence of people like Andrew Tate

This winter has been historically warm, with some of the smallest snow totals our region has seen. We explore the context of the recent weather, and we discuss how it fits into the larger picture of climate and trends. Our guests:



Matthew Hoffman, assistant professor in the School of Mathematical Science at RIT

Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for WROC

Josh Nichols, meteorologist for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, influencers like Andrew Tate have had a massive effect on teenage boys and young men. Tate in particular has become popular through his videos, which promote misogyny and violence. Many parents aren’t aware of what their kids are being exposed to. How can we counter the influence of someone like Tate? Our guests: