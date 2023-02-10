Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 10, 2023
First hour: Why a growing number of organizations are offering company-wide, paid-time off for self-care
Second hour: How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods
What do you think about coordinated, paid time off for self-care? Some organizations across the nation are adopting company-wide holidays, where entire staffs are on vacation at the same time. The idea is to make time off true time away, where no one feels compelled to check email or be on standby, with the larger goal of preventing employees from becoming burned out. This hour, we discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks, and we hear from local companies that are giving it a try. Our guests:
- Gretchen Mims, Ph.D., LMSW, social worker and therapist at Mindful Resolutions Counseling Services
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
- Ciera Caldwell, manager of the People Department at GreenSpark Solar
- Doug Parton, director of talent at Partners + Napier
Then in our second hour, four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:
- Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre
- Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community Ministries
- LaShunda Leslie-Smith, DSW, executive director of Connected Communities
- Wanda Ridgeway, executive director of Rise Up Rochester