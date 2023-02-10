Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 10, 2023

First hour: Why a growing number of organizations are offering company-wide, paid-time off for self-care

Second hour: How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods

What do you think about coordinated, paid time off for self-care? Some organizations across the nation are adopting company-wide holidays, where entire staffs are on vacation at the same time. The idea is to make time off true time away, where no one feels compelled to check email or be on standby, with the larger goal of preventing employees from becoming burned out. This hour, we discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks, and we hear from local companies that are giving it a try. Our guests:



Gretchen Mims, Ph.D., LMSW, social worker and therapist at Mindful Resolutions Counseling Services

Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Ciera Caldwell, manager of the People Department at GreenSpark Solar

Doug Parton, director of talent at Partners + Napier

Then in our second hour, four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests: